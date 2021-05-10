Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The gold price has marginally increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 44,610 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 49,180 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Sunday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 44,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 48,660 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The gold price has increased in Bhubaneswar by Rs 10 for 22 Carat gold while Rs 520 for 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours.

Gold price in some major cities of India:

 

