Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar today
Image Credit: India.com

Bhubaneswar: Gold price increases in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today, the price of gold recorded at Rs 41,910 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 45,720 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Sunday, the price of gold was recorded at Rs 41,900 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while 24 Carat gold was recorded at Rs 45,710 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

The price of the gold has increased by Rs 10  per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 10 grams per 10 grams for 24 Carat in the last 24 hours.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns
