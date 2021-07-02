Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has increased by Rs 250 and Rs 270 respectively in capital city of Odisha on Friday.

The price for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,000 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 48,000 for 10 grams in the capital city.

On Thursday, the price for 22 carat and 24 Carat gold was recorded at Rs 43,750 and Rs 47,730 respectively.

Besides, the silver price has also increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 741 per 10 grams.

Check below the gold price in major cities of India: