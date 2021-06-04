Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased in the capital city of Odisha on Friday. It has been recorded at Rs 46,200 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while Rs 50,400 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Thursday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 Carat was recorded at Rs 46,100 and 10 grams of 24 Carat was recorded at Rs 50,300.

The price has increased by Rs 100 for per 10 grams of 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar.

However, it has not increased in cities like Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, etc.

On the other hand, the rate of silver per 10 gram in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 775 today which was at Rs 766 on Thursday. The price has increased by nine rupees in the last 24 hours.

Check the price of gold in few cities of India below: