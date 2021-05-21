Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 49,750 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Thursday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 45,450 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 49,590 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The price has increased by Rs 150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while Rs 160 per 10 for 24 Carat gold.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India: