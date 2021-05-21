Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar today
Image Credit: Eg24 News

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 49,750 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Thursday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 45,450 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 49,590 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The price has increased by Rs 150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while Rs 160 per 10 for 24 Carat gold.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

You might also like
State

4 Arrested And Ganja Worth 1.8 Ton Seized In Odisha, See Details Here

Business

Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates

State

Ollywood Singer Tapu Mishra’s health condition improves

Business

Fourth Generation Of Skoda Octavia To Launch In India In June 2021

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.