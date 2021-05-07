Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 44,000 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,000 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Thursday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 43,900 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 47,890 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The gold price has increased in Bhubaneswar by Rs 100 for 22 Carat gold while Rs 110 for 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours.

Gold price in some major cities of India: