Gold price increases for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar, Check rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has increased by Rs 10 in capital city of Odisha on Saturday.

The price for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,210 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 48,230 for 10 grams in the capital city.

On Friday, the price for 22 carat and 24 Carat gold was recorded at Rs 44,200 and Rs 48,220 respectively.

Besides, the silver price has remained constant in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 741 per 10 grams.

Check below the gold price in major cities of India: