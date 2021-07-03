Gold price increases for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar, Check rates

By WCE 7
gold price in Bhubaneswar
Image Credit: India.com

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has increased by Rs 10 in capital city of Odisha on Saturday.

The price for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,210 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 48,230 for 10 grams in the capital city.

On Friday, the price for 22 carat and 24 Carat gold was recorded at Rs 44,200 and Rs 48,220 respectively.

Related News

Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates

Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Check…

Besides, the silver price has remained constant in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 741 per 10 grams.

Check below the gold price in major cities of India:
Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
Business

IBM’s Jim Whitehurst steps down as President

Nation

Lalu Takes A Jibe At Nitish Kumar, Says He became CM by ‘passing exam in 3rd…

Sports

Six female Gujarat players qualify for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

State

Body of missing minor boy found floating in Odisha canal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.