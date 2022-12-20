Gold price increases for 24 carat and 22 carat in India today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has continued to increase in the last 24 hours for India. As on 20 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,250 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,690.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,260 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,110 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,600. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,600.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,600 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has decreased by Rs 380 in the last 24 hours.