Gold price increases for 24-carat and 22-carat in India

Bhubaneswar: As on 20 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,670 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,910.

The rates of 24 carat, 22 carat gold has decreased in India slightly. A fall of Rs 90 was observed in India on Thursday.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,890 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,730 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,200 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has remained same in the last 24 hours.