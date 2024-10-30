Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on October 30

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,750. The rates have increased by 650/600 for 24/22 carat in the last 24 hours.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 80,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,750.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|80,600
|73,900
|Mumbai
|80,450
|73,750
|Chennai
|80,450
|73,750
|Kolkata
|80,450
|73,750
|Hyderabad
|80,450
|73,750
|Bangalore
|80,450
|73,750
|Bhubaneswar
|80,450
|73,750
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 30, silver costs Rs 99,000 per kilogram.