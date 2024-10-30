Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on October 30

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,750. The rates have increased by 650/600 for 24/22 carat in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 80,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,750.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 80,600 73,900 Mumbai 80,450 73,750 Chennai 80,450 73,750 Kolkata 80,450 73,750 Hyderabad 80,450 73,750 Bangalore 80,450 73,750 Bhubaneswar 80,450 73,750

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 30, silver costs Rs 99,000 per kilogram.

