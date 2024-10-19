Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on October 19

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 78,980 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,400. The rates have increased by 870/800 for 24/22 carat in the last 24 hours.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 78,980 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,400.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|79,130
|72,550
|Mumbai
|78,980
|72,400
|Chennai
|78,980
|72,400
|Kolkata
|78,980
|72,400
|Hyderabad
|78,980
|72,400
|Bangalore
|78,980
|72,400
|Bhubaneswar
|78,980
|72,400
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 19, silver costs Rs 99,000 per kilogram.