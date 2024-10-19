Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on October 19

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 78,980 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,400. The rates have increased by 870/800 for 24/22 carat in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 78,980 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,400.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 79,130 72,550 Mumbai 78,980 72,400 Chennai 78,980 72,400 Kolkata 78,980 72,400 Hyderabad 78,980 72,400 Bangalore 78,980 72,400 Bhubaneswar 78,980 72,400

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 19, silver costs Rs 99,000 per kilogram.