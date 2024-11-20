Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on November 20

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,620 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150. The rates have increased by Rs 550/550 for 24/22 carat in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,620 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City  24 carat 22 carat 
Delhi 77,770 71,300
Mumbai 77,620 71,150
Chennai 77,620 71,150
Kolkata 77,620 71,150
Hyderabad 77,620 71,150
Bangalore 77,620 71,150
Bhubaneswar 77,620 71,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On November 20, silver costs Rs 91,500 per kilogram.

