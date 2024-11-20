Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on November 20

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,620 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150. The rates have increased by Rs 550/550 for 24/22 carat in the last 24 hours.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,620 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|77,770
|71,300
|Mumbai
|77,620
|71,150
|Chennai
|77,620
|71,150
|Kolkata
|77,620
|71,150
|Hyderabad
|77,620
|71,150
|Bangalore
|77,620
|71,150
|Bhubaneswar
|77,620
|71,150
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On November 20, silver costs Rs 91,500 per kilogram.