Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on August 10

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 70,090 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,250.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 70,240 Rs 64,400 Mumbai Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250 Chennai Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250 Kolkata Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250 Hyderabad Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250 Bangalore Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250 Bhubaneswar Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1500 in the last 24 hours. On August 10, silver costs Rs 83,000 per kilogram.