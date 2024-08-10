Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on August 10
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 70,090 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,250.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,090 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,250.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 70,240
|Rs 64,400
|Mumbai
|Rs 70,090
|Rs 64,250
|Chennai
|Rs 70,090
|Rs 64,250
|Kolkata
|Rs 70,090
|Rs 64,250
|Hyderabad
|Rs 70,090
|Rs 64,250
|Bangalore
|Rs 70,090
|Rs 64,250
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 70,090
|Rs 64,250
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1500 in the last 24 hours. On August 10, silver costs Rs 83,000 per kilogram.