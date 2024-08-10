Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on August 10

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price today
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 70,090 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,250.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,090 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,250.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 70,240 Rs 64,400
Mumbai Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250
Chennai Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250
Kolkata Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250
Hyderabad Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250
Bangalore Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250
Bhubaneswar Rs 70,090 Rs 64,250

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1500 in the last 24 hours. On August 10, silver costs Rs 83,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Apple M4 Mac Mini Might Launch In Q4 Of 2024: Reports

Pratyay 5185 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.