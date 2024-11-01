Gold price increases for 24/22 carat on November 1 in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 81,330 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 74,550 . The price of gold has increased by Rs 600 in the country.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 81,330 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 74,550 .

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 81,480 74,700 Mumbai 81,330 74,550 Chennai 81,330 74,550 Kolkata 81,330 74,550 Hyderabad 81,330 74,550 Bangalore 81,330 74,550 Bhubaneswar 81,330 74,550

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 92,800 in India. The silver rates have decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.

