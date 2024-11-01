Gold price increases for 24/22 carat on November 1 in India

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 81,330 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 74,550 . The price of gold has increased by Rs 600 in the country.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 81,330 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 74,550 .

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 81,480 74,700
Mumbai 81,330 74,550
Chennai 81,330 74,550
Kolkata 81,330 74,550
Hyderabad 81,330 74,550
Bangalore 81,330 74,550
Bhubaneswar 81,330 74,550

 

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 92,800 in India. The silver rates have decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.

