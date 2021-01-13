Gold Price Increases For 22 Carat And 24 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

gold price in bhubaneswar
Image credits: Telangana Today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price increases marginally in capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the price of the gold recorded Rs 46,200 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 50,400.

As on Tuesday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs. 45,900 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,070.

22 carat gold increased by Rs 300 per 10 grams while the 24 carat gold falls by Rs 330 in the last 24 hours.

Gold rate in different important cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
