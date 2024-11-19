Gold price increases by Rs 760 for 24/22 carat on November 19 in India, Check Rates

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 77,070 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 70,650. The price of gold has increased by Rs 760 for 24-carat and Rs 700 for 22-carat in the country.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On November 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,070 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,650.

Gold prices witnessed changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22-carat Delhi 77,220 70,800 Mumbai 77,070 70,650 Chennai 77,070 70,650 Kolkata 77,070 70,650 Hyderabad 77,070 70,650 Bangalore 77,070 70,650 Bhubaneswar 77,070 70,650

Silver rate for 1 kg is Rs 91,500 in India. The silver rates have increased marginally by Rs 2000 in the last 24 hours.