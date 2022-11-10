Gold price increases by Rs 550 for 10 gram of 24 carat & Rs 510 for 10 gram of 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: The prices of both the 24 carat and 22 carat gold have been increased today. While the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat gold has been raised by Rs 550, the price of the 22 carat’s 10 grams has been increased by Rs 510.

With today’s price hike, the customer has to pay Rs 47,190 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,510 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

Subsequently, a change was observed in the prices of yellow metal in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. In Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,670 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,360 today.

Likewise, the price of gold in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,770 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,460. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,670 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,360. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,670 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,360.