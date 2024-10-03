Gold price increases by Rs 540/10 grams for 24 carat on October 3

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,000.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|77,600
|71,150
|Mumbai
|77,450
|71,000
|Chennai
|77,450
|71,000
|Kolkata
|77,450
|71,000
|Hyderabad
|77,450
|71,000
|Bangalore
|77,450
|71,000
|Bhubaneswar
|77,450
|71,000
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained steady for the third consecutive day. On October 3, silver costs Rs 95,000 per kilogram.