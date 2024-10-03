Gold price increases by Rs 540/10 grams for 24 carat on October 3

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,000.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,000.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,600 71,150 Mumbai 77,450 71,000 Chennai 77,450 71,000 Kolkata 77,450 71,000 Hyderabad 77,450 71,000 Bangalore 77,450 71,000 Bhubaneswar 77,450 71,000

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained steady for the third consecutive day. On October 3, silver costs Rs 95,000 per kilogram.