Gold price increases by Rs 490/10 grams for 24 carat on October 17

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 17, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,400.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 17, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,400.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 78,040 71,550
Mumbai 77,890 71,400
Chennai 77,890 71,400
Kolkata 77,890 71,400
Hyderabad 77,890 71,400
Bangalore 77,890 71,400
Bhubaneswar 77,890 71,400

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 17, silver costs Rs 97,000 per kilogram.

