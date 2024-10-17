Gold price increases by Rs 490/10 grams for 24 carat on October 17

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 17, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,400.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|78,040
|71,550
|Mumbai
|77,890
|71,400
|Chennai
|77,890
|71,400
|Kolkata
|77,890
|71,400
|Hyderabad
|77,890
|71,400
|Bangalore
|77,890
|71,400
|Bhubaneswar
|77,890
|71,400
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 17, silver costs Rs 97,000 per kilogram.