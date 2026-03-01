Gold price increases by Rs 4,300 in India today

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased on Sunday with 22 carat gold rate per 10 gram recorded at Rs 1,58,650 and 24 carat per 10 gram has reached at Rs 1,73,080. The gold rate for 24 carat hiked by 4,030 per 10 gram and 22 carat gold by Rs 4,020 per 10 gram in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,29,810 per 10 grams today.

On March 1, 2026, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar has also risen with prices recorded at Rs 1,73,080 per 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 1,58,650 per 10 grams for 22 carat.

On February 28, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,64,730, and the 22-carat gold price was recorded at Rs 1,51,000 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

Check the gold price across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,73,300 Rs 1,58,800 Mumbai Rs 1,73,080 Rs 1,73,080 Chennai Rs 1,72,090 Rs 1,57,750 Kolkata Rs 1,73,080 Rs 1,73,080 Hyderabad Rs 1,73,080 Rs 1,73,080 Bangalore Rs 1,73,080 Rs 1,73,080 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,73,080 Rs 1,73,080

Silver price in India

Meanwhile, the silver price has remained constant today. by Rs 10,000 in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 on February 28, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5,000, now recorded at Rs 3,00,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.