Gold price increased in India today, check latest rates in top cities

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 330 for 24-carat gold and Rs 300 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On May 02, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,50,930 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,38,350 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams, up Rs 250 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,50,930 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,38,350 on Saturday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,51,230 Rs 1,38,500 Mumbai Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Chennai Rs 1,52,730 Rs 1,40,000 Kolkata Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Hyderabad Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Bangalore Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On May 02, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,65,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5000 over the last 24 hours, to Rs 2,70,000 on Saturday.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar sees no change in petrol and diesel prices on May 2