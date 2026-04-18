Gold price increased in India today, check latest rates in top cities

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New Delhi: The gold price in India today is recorded at Rs 1,55,780 per 10 grams for 24 karat gold, Rs 1,42,800 per 10 grams for 22 karat gold on April 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,16,840 per 10 grams today. The prices increased by Rs 810 for 24 carats, Rs 750 for 22 carats, and Rs 610 for 18 carats in the last 24 hours.

On April 18, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,55,780, and the 22-carat gold price was recorded at Rs 1,42,800 per 10 grams in the Capital City of Odisha over the last 24 hours.

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Check the gold price across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,55,930 Rs 1,42,950 Mumbai Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800 Chennai Rs 1,56,660 Rs 1,43,600 Kolkata Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800 Hyderabad Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800 Bangalore Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800

Silver price in India

Meanwhile, the silver price has increased by Rs 10,000 in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on April 18, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5000, now recorded at Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.