Gold price increased in India today, check latest rates in top cities
Get the latest update on gold price in India, with rates for 24 karat and 22 karat gold as of April 16, 2026.
New Delhi: The gold price in India today is recorded at Rs 1,55,720 per 10 gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 1,42,750 per 10 gram for 22 karat gold on April 16, 2026.
Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,16,680 per 10 grams today.
The gold rate in India has increased by Rs 220 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in India over the last 24 hours.
On April 16, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,55,750, and the 22-carat gold price was recorded at Rs 1,42,600 per 10 grams.
Check the gold price across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 1,55,720
|Rs 1,42,750
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,55,750
|Rs 1,42,600
|Chennai
|Rs 1,55,750
|Rs 1,42,600
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,55,750
|Rs 1,42,600
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,55,750
|Rs 1,42,600
|Bangalore
|Rs 1,55,750
|Rs 1,42,600
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,55,750
|Rs 1,42,600
Silver price in India
Meanwhile, the silver price has remain constant in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 on April 16, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has remain constant, now recorded at Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.