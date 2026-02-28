Gold price increased in India today, check latest rates in top cities

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India today is recorded at Rs 1,64,730 per 10 gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 1,51,000 per 10 gram for 22 karat gold on February 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,23,550 per 10 grams today.

The gold rate in India has increased by Rs 3,160 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram and Rs 2,900 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in India over the last 24 hours.

On February 28, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,64,730, and the 22-carat gold price was recorded at Rs 1,51,000 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

Check the gold price across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,64,880 Rs 1,51,150 Mumbai Rs 1,64,730 Rs 1,51,000 Chennai Rs 1,65,820 Rs 1,52,000 Kolkata Rs 1,64,730 Rs 1,51,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,64,730 Rs 1,51,000 Bangalore Rs 1,64,730 Rs 1,51,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,64,730 Rs 1,51,000

Silver price in India

Meanwhile, the silver price has increased by Rs 10,000 in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 on February 28, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5,000, now recorded at Rs 3,00,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.