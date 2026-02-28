Gold price increased in India today, check latest rates in top cities
Get the latest update on gold price in India, with rates for 24 karat and 22 karat gold as of February 27, 2026.
New Delhi: The gold price in India today is recorded at Rs 1,64,730 per 10 gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 1,51,000 per 10 gram for 22 karat gold on February 28, 2026.
Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,23,550 per 10 grams today.
The gold rate in India has increased by Rs 3,160 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram and Rs 2,900 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in India over the last 24 hours.
On February 28, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,64,730, and the 22-carat gold price was recorded at Rs 1,51,000 per 10 grams.
Check the gold price across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 1,64,880
|Rs 1,51,150
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,64,730
|Rs 1,51,000
|Chennai
|Rs 1,65,820
|Rs 1,52,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,64,730
|Rs 1,51,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,64,730
|Rs 1,51,000
|Bangalore
|Rs 1,64,730
|Rs 1,51,000
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,64,730
|Rs 1,51,000
Silver price in India
Meanwhile, the silver price has increased by Rs 10,000 in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 on February 28, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5,000, now recorded at Rs 3,00,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.