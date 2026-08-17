Gold price increased in India: Check city-wise rates here

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 530 for 24-carat and Rs 500 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On August 17, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,660 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,42,700 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,16,760 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 410.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,55,660 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,42,700 in the last 24 hours, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed minor changes across major cities; check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,55,810 Rs 1,42,850 Mumbai Rs 1,55,660 Rs 1,42,700 Chennai Rs 1,55,660 Rs 1,42,700 Kolkata Rs 1,55,660 Rs 1,42,700 Hyderabad Rs 1,55,660 Rs 1,42,700 Bangalore Rs 1,55,660 Rs 1,42,700 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,55,660 Rs 1,42,700

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained flat in the last 24 hours. On August 17, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 on Monday.