Gold price increased by Rs 440 on April 29, 2026; Check updated rates here

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 440 for 24-carat gold and Rs 400 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 29, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,51,370 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,38,750 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,13,530 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 330 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,51,370 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,38,750 on Wednesday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,51,530 Rs 1,38,900 Mumbai Rs 1,51,370 Rs 1,38,750 Chennai Rs 1,52,190 Rs 1,39,500 Kolkata Rs 1,51,370 Rs 1,38,750 Hyderabad Rs 1,51,370 Rs 1,38,750 Bangalore Rs 1,51,370 Rs 1,38,750 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,51,370 Rs 1,38,750

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained flat in the last 24 hours. On April 29, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 on Wednesday.