Gold price increased by Rs 380 for 24 carats in India, Silver rates remain stable

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 380 for 24-carat gold and Rs 350 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 27, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,420 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,41,550 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,15,820 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 290 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,54,420 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,41,550 on Monday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,700 Mumbai Rs 1,54,420 Rs 1,41,550 Chennai Rs 1,55,240 Rs 1,42,300 Kolkata Rs 1,54,420 Rs 1,41,550 Hyderabad Rs 1,54,420 Rs 1,41,550 Bangalore Rs 1,54,420 Rs 1,41,550 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,54,420 Rs 1,41,550

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained flat in the last 24 hours. On April 27, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 on Monday.