Gold Price increased by Rs 3,330 for 24 carats in India on September 03, 2026, Check rates here

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 3,330 in major cities over the last 24 hours. On September 03, 2026, the 24-carat gold price increased to Rs 1,55,350. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold prices recorded at Rs 1,42,400 per 10 grams.

On September 03, 2026, the cost of gold in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 1,55,330 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and the 22-carat gold price has been listed at Rs 1,42,400 per 10 grams

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,16,510 in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 2,490.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,55,500 1,42,550 Mumbai 1,55,350 1,42,400 Chennai 1,55,350 1,42,400 Kolkata 1,55,350 1,42,400 Hyderabad 1,55,350 1,42,400 Bangalore 1,55,350 1,42,400 Bhubaneswar 1,55,350 1,42,400

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5000 to Rs 2,50,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5000 and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 per kilogram on September 03, 2026, that is, on Thursday.