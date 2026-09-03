Gold Price increased by Rs 3,330 for 24 carats in India on September 03, 2026, Check rates here
Stay updated on the gold price in India. As of September 03, 2026, learn about the latest rates for 24-carat and 22-carat gold.
New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 3,330 in major cities over the last 24 hours. On September 03, 2026, the 24-carat gold price increased to Rs 1,55,350. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold prices recorded at Rs 1,42,400 per 10 grams.
On September 03, 2026, the cost of gold in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 1,55,330 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and the 22-carat gold price has been listed at Rs 1,42,400 per 10 grams
The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,16,510 in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 2,490.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|Delhi
|1,55,500
|1,42,550
|Mumbai
|1,55,350
|1,42,400
|Chennai
|1,55,350
|1,42,400
|Kolkata
|1,55,350
|1,42,400
|Hyderabad
|1,55,350
|1,42,400
|Bangalore
|1,55,350
|1,42,400
|Bhubaneswar
|1,55,350
|1,42,400
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5000 to Rs 2,50,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5000 and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 per kilogram on September 03, 2026, that is, on Thursday.