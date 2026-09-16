Gold price increased by Rs 270 for 24 carats in India on September 16; Check details here

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 270 for 24 carats and Rs 250 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,53,440 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,40,650 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Notably, the yellow metal prices have increased by Rs 200 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,15,080.

On September 16, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,53,440 for 24-carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,40,650 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities; check the latest rates here:

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,53,590 1,40,800 Mumbai 1,53,440 1,40,650 Chennai 1,53,440 1,40,650 Kolkata 1,53,440 1,40,650 Hyderabad 1,53,440 1,40,650 Bangalore 1,53,440 1,40,650 Bhubaneswar 1,53,440 1,40,650

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,45,000 on September 16, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram today.