Gold price increased by Rs 2,510 on March 7, 2026; Silver price remain flat

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stand at Rs 1,63,640 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,50,000 for 22 carats per 10 grams on March 07, 2026, Saturday. The gold metal price has increased by Rs 2,510 for 24 carats and Rs 2,300 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,22,730 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, hikes by Rs 1,880.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,63,640 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,50,000 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,63,800 1,50,150 Mumbai 1,63,640 1,50,000 Chennai 1,64,180 1,50,500 Kolkata 1,63,640 1,50,000 Hyderabad 1,63,640 1,50,000 Bangalore 1,63,640 1,50,000 Bhubaneswar 1,63,640 1,50,000

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On March 07, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 today.

