Gold price increased by Rs 220 for 24 carats in India, Check updated rates here

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 220 for 24-carat gold and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 30, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,50,660 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,38,100 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,12,990 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 160 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,50,660 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,38,100 on Thursday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,50,810 Rs 1,38,250 Mumbai Rs 1,50,660 Rs 1,38,100 Chennai Rs 1,51,640 Rs 1,39,000 Kolkata Rs 1,50,660 Rs 1,38,100 Hyderabad Rs 1,50,660 Rs 1,38,100 Bangalore Rs 1,50,660 Rs 1,38,100 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,50,660 Rs 1,38,100

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On April 30, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 on Thursday.