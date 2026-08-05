Gold price increased by Rs 1,750 for 24 carats in India, Check city-wise rates here

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 1750 for 24 carats and Rs 1600 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,45,750 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,33,600 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,09,310 in the last 24 hours in India, increased by Rs 1310.

On August 5, 2026, the cost of gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,45,750 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,33,600 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,45,900 1,33,750 Mumbai 1,45,750 1,33,600 Chennai 1,45,750 1,33,600 Kolkata 1,45,750 1,33,600 Hyderabad 1,45,750 1,33,600 Bangalore 1,45,750 1,33,600 Bhubaneswar 1,45,750 1,33,600

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,40,000 on August 5, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5000 to Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram today.