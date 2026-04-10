Gold price increased by Rs 1,520 on April 10, 2026; Silver hikes by Rs 5000

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 1,520 for 24-carat and Rs 1,400 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 10, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,53,000 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,40,250 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,14,750 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 1,140

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,53,000 for 24-carat gold, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,40,250 for the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,53,150 1,40,400 Mumbai 1,53,000 1,40,250 Chennai 1,54,090 1,41,250 Kolkata 1,53,000 1,40,250 Hyderabad 1,53,000 1,40,250 Bangalore 1,53,000 1,40,250 Bhubaneswar 1,53,000 1,40,250

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5,000 in the last 24 hours. On April 10, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5,000 over the last 24 hours, to Rs 2,65,000 on Friday.