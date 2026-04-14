Gold price increased by Rs 1470 on the occasion of Odia New Year, details inside

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold price continues to increase by Rs 1470 for 24 carats and Rs 1350 for 22 carats, recorded at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,41,100 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

On April 14, 2026, the cost of the gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,53,930 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,41,100 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,54,080 1,41,250 Mumbai 1,55,130 1,42,200 Chennai 1,52,460 1,39,750 Kolkata 1,53,930 1,41,100 Hyderabad 1,53,930 1,41,100 Bangalore 1,53,930 1,41,100 Bhubaneswar 1,53,930 1,41,100

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant over the last 24 hours, recorded at Rs 2,55,000 on April 14, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar has also remained constant at Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram today.