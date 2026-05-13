Gold price increased by Rs 13,910 in India, Silver hiked by Rs 20,000 in the last 24 hours

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 13,910 for 24-carat gold and Rs 12,750 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On May 13, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,67,890 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,53,900 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,25,920 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 10,430 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,67,890 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,53,900 on Wednesday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,68,040 1,54,050 Mumbai 1,67,890 1,53,900 Chennai 1,68,040 1,54,050 Kolkata 1,67,890 1,53,900 Hyderabad 1,67,890 1,53,900 Bangalore 1,67,890 1,53,900 Bhubaneswar 1,67,890 1,53,900

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 20,000 in the last 24 hours. On May 13, 2026, silver costs Rs 3,10,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 15,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 3,30,000 on Wednesday.