Gold price increased by Rs 1,310 for 24 carats in India, Check updated rates here

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has increased by Rs 1,310 for 24-carat and Rs 1,200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On May 20, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,58,350, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs ₹1,45,150. On Wednesday, the Gold Rate in India was recorded at the same level as today. This is the second day the gold price has not seen any changes.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also increased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,58,350 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs ₹1,45,150 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,58,500 1,45,300 Mumbai 1,58,350 1,45,150 Chennai 1,57,080 1,44,000 Kolkata 1,58,350 1,45,150 Hyderabad 1,58,350 1,45,150 Bangalore 1,58,350 1,45,150 Bhubaneswar 1,58,350 1,45,150

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On May 20, 2026, silver costs Rs ₹2,80,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 15,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,85,000 on Wednesday.