Gold price in India today: 22 carat and 24 carat drops on Sep 12

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased today that is on September 12, 2024. On Thursday, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050. The rate of 22 carat gold and the 24 carat has dropped by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar gold rate has also risen in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050.

Gold prices witnessed stagnancy across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,300 Rs 67,200 Mumbai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Chennai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Kolkata Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Hyderabad Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Bangalore Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 500 in the last 24 hours. On September 10, silver costs Rs 86,500 per kilogram.