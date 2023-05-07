Gold price in India stays the same for 24 carat and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours in India.

As on May 7 (Sunday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,500 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 56,330.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,550 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,350. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 62,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 62,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 57,200.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,200 today. The prices of 24 carat/22 carat has remained the same for 10 grams (24 carat/ 22 carat) in last 24 hours.