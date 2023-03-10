Gold price in India slightly increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India has increased by Rs. 50 in the last 24 hours for 24 carat/ 22 carat.

As on Friday (March 10), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,290 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,460.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,680 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,050. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 55,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,900. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 55,530 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,900.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,530 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,900 today. The rates have decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.