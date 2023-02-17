Gold price in India slightly falls for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates decreases in India in the last 24 hours.

As on 17th February, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,730 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,730.

Major cities in India registered fluctuation for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,800 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs52,800.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,880 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,950 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,000 today. The rates have declined in the last 24 hours.