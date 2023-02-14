Gold price in India slightly decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates slightly decreases in India in the last 24 hours.

As on 14 February, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,230 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,500.

Major cities in India registered fluctuation for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,380 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,230 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,230 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,230 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,500 today. The rates have declined in the last 24 hours.