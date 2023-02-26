Gold price in India slightly decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India has slightly decreased for 26 February in India.

As on Sunday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,180 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,500.

Major cities in India registered constancy for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,840 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,100.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,330 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,180 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,500 today. The rates have slightly decreased in the last 24 hours.