Gold Price in India remains unchanged for the second consecutive day on July 15

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained unchanged for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On July 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,750 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,600. The price of gold has remained constant across the country.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On July 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,750 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,600.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,900 Rs 67,750 Mumbai Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600 Chennai Rs 74,460 Rs 68,250 Kolkata Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600 Hyderabad Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600 Bangalore Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On July 15, silver costs Rs 95,500 per kilogram.