Gold Price in India remains unchanged for the second consecutive day on July 15

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained unchanged for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On July 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,750 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,600. The price of gold has remained constant across the country.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On July 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,750 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,600.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,900
|Rs 67,750
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,600
|Chennai
|Rs 74,460
|Rs 68,250
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,600
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,600
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,600
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,600
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On July 15, silver costs Rs 95,500 per kilogram.