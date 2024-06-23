Gold price in India remains the same on June 23, Check price details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,380 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,350. The price of gold has remained same in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,380 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,350.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,530 Rs 66,950 Mumbai Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350 Chennai Rs 73,040 Rs 66,950 Kolkata Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350 Hyderabad Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350 Bangalore Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 22 (Saturday), silver costs Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

