Gold price in India remains the same on June 23, Check price details

Gold price in India remains the same on June 23

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,380 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,350. The price of gold has remained same in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,380 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,350.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,530 Rs 66,950
Mumbai Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350
Chennai Rs 73,040 Rs 66,950
Kolkata Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350
Hyderabad Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350
Bangalore Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,380 Rs 66,350

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 22 (Saturday), silver costs Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

