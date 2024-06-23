Gold price in India remains the same on June 23, Check price details
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,380 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,350. The price of gold has remained same in the country.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,380 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,350.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,530
|Rs 66,950
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,380
|Rs 66,350
|Chennai
|Rs 73,040
|Rs 66,950
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,380
|Rs 66,350
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,380
|Rs 66,350
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,380
|Rs 66,350
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,380
|Rs 66,350
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 22 (Saturday), silver costs Rs 92,500 per kilogram.