Gold price in India remains same on June 20, Check price details

gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,220 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,200. The price of gold has remained same in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,220 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,200.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,370 Rs 66,350
Mumbai Rs 72,220 Rs 66,200
Chennai Rs 73,050 Rs 66,960
Kolkata Rs 72,220 Rs 66,200
Hyderabad Rs 72,220 Rs 66,200
Bangalore Rs 72,220 Rs 66,200
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,220 Rs 66,200

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 20 (Thursday), silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram.

