Gold price in India remains same on June 20, Check price details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,220 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,200. The price of gold has remained same in the country.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,220 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,200.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,370
|Rs 66,350
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,220
|Rs 66,200
|Chennai
|Rs 73,050
|Rs 66,960
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,220
|Rs 66,200
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,220
|Rs 66,200
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,220
|Rs 66,200
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,220
|Rs 66,200
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 20 (Thursday), silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram.