Gold price in India remains same for the second consecutive day on July 1, Check price details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On July 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,280 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,250. The price of gold has increased in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,280 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,420 Rs 66,400 Mumbai Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250 Chennai Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850 Kolkata Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250 Hyderabad Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250 Bangalore Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India remained the same in the last 24 hours. On July 1, silver costs Rs 90,000 per kilogram.