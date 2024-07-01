Gold price in India remains same for the second consecutive day on July 1, Check price details

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On July 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,280 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,250. The price of gold has increased in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,280 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,420 Rs 66,400
Mumbai Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250
Chennai Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850
Kolkata Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250
Hyderabad Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250
Bangalore Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India remained the same in the last 24 hours. On July 1, silver costs Rs 90,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Its First Electric Vehicle Late Next Year, Know Details About The Car

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 5042 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.