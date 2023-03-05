Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India has remained same on March 5 in India.

As on Sunday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,750.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,600 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,450 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,450 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,750 today. The rates have remained same in the last 24 hours.