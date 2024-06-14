Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 14

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,150.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 14, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,150.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,310
|Rs 66,250
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
|Chennai
|Rs 72,660
|Rs 66,600
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On June 14, 2024, silver costs Rs 90,700 per kilogram.