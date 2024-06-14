Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 14

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,150.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 14, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,150.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,310 Rs 66,250 Mumbai Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150 Chennai Rs 72,660 Rs 66,600 Kolkata Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150 Hyderabad Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150 Bangalore Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On June 14, 2024, silver costs Rs 90,700 per kilogram.