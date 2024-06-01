Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 1
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,700. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,420
|Rs 67,300
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,700
|Chennai
|Rs 73,420
|Rs 67,300
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,700
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,700
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,700
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,700
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 1, 2024, silver costs Rs 95,500 per kilogram.