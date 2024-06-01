Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 1

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,700. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,760, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300 Mumbai Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700 Chennai Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300 Kolkata Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700 Hyderabad Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700 Bangalore Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 1, 2024, silver costs Rs 95,500 per kilogram.