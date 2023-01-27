Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, gold prices remained constant for 24 carat/ 22 carat. As on 27 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,140 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,340.

Major cities in India remained constant for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,080 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,100. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,930 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,100.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,930 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,100 today. Gold rates for 24-carat and 22-carat have remained the same in the last 24 hours.